USD/JPY Current price: 104.83

The October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised but remains within contraction levels.

Upbeat US official manufacturing PMI provided a boost to the greenback.

USD/JPY is holding on to gains just below the 105.00 figure.

The USD/JPY pair approached the 105.00 threshold this Monday, amid persistent dollar’s demand. The American currency was supported by risk aversion at the weekly opening, later underpinned by upbeat American data. The pair stabilized in the 104.80 price zone during US trading hours, retaining gains despite election’s uncertainty sent investors into government debt, with yields giving up some ground.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the October Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which resulted in 48.7, slightly better than previously estimated, although still within contraction territory. Japanese markets will be closed this Tuesday as the country celebrates Culture Day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The short-term picture for the USD/JPY pair is mildly bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is developing above a bullish 20 SMA. The larger moving averages, however, head lower above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their bullish strength, but remain within positive levels. The pair would have better chances of extending its advance on a clear break above 105.05, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 105.05 105.40 105.85