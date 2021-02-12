USD/JPY Current price: 105.01

US Treasury yields tick higher, while stocks trade dully.

The US will publish the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

USD/JPY has peaked at 105.17, struggles around 105.00.

The USD/JPY pair is up in the last trading day of the week, amid broad dollar’s weakness. The pair trades above 105.00 for the first time this week, having peaked at 105.17. A bounce in US Treasury yields and little interest in stocks provide further support to the greenback.

The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer in Asia, as Japan published just minor figures, while Chinese markets were closed amid a local holiday. The US will publish the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen in February at 80.8 from 79.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its advance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are losing strength, but holding within positive levels, as the pair develops above all of its moving averages. The pair is holding above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at around 104.95, with a break below it limiting the bullish potential.

Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40

Resistance levels: 105.30 105.75 106.05