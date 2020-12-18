USD/JPY Current price: 103.48
- Japan´s National CPI contracted by more than anticipated in November.
- Cooling optimism about Brexit negotiation and a US stimulus package help the greenback.
- USD/JPY is still at risk of falling, could resume its decline once below 103.15.
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating around 103.50 as the greenback recovers some ground. The American currency is correcting extreme overbought conditions, helped by a falling pound amid cooling Brexit optimism. The lack of progress in a US stimulus package also weighs on the market’s mood, although both negotiations are expected to continue over the next few days.
Japan published at the beginning of the day, November national inflation, which contracted further, to -0.9% YoY. The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, and as widely anticipated, the current policy was left unchanged. Even further, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that policymakers won’t review the monetary policy objectives. The US won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Friday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has corrected oversold conditions, but its bullish potential is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading a few pips above a bearish 20 SMA while it’s still below the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost bullish momentum near their midlines, with the RSI already turning south. The pair will likely resume its decline on a break below 103.15, the immediate support.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
