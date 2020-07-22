USD/JPY Current price: 106.95
- Mounting tensions between the US and China are denting the market’s mood.
- Japan Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 42.6 in July, according to preliminary estimates.
- USD/JPY is unable to sustain intraday gains above 107.00, risk skewed to the downside.
The greenback is recovering some ground after collapsing on Tuesday, with an uneven result across the board. The USD/JPY pair has once again met buyers around the 106.60 price zone but is having a hard time to regain the 107.00 threshold. Safe-haven assets are the ones giving up the most, although the movements are limited amid mounting tensions between the US and China weighing on the market´s mood.
The US State Department orders China to close consulate in Houston, while in response, China is considering the closure of US consulate in Wuhan. The Chinese security law on Hong Kong was the latest catalyst of tensions between the two countries.
In the data front, Japan published the preliminary estimate of the July Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in better than anticipated, printing at 42.6 also improving from the previous 40.1. The US will publish today the May Housing Price Index, and June Existing Home Sales.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around the 106.90 level, overall maintaining its bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday recovery stalled below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, bounced from near oversold levels, but lost their positive momentum within negative levels, indicating limited buying interest around the dollar. A break below 106.60 should signal a steeper decline in the days to come.
Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.20 107.55 107.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surging to 21-month highs, shrugging off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1550, resuming its rise and shrugging off Sino-American tensions around the Chinese consulate in Houston. It has hit 1.1583, the highest since October 2018. The EU recovery fund is supporting the euro.
XAU/USD returns to $1,860 following technical correction
The XAU/USD pair gained 1.35% on Tuesday with the greenback suffering heavy losses against its rivals as investors cheered EU recovery fund agreement.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
The recovery stalls, crypto market braces for another bearish wave
Regulators around the globe refocus their attention to the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin resumes the sidelined trading with bearish bias after a failure to clear the local resistance. ETH/BTC struggles to stay above pivotal area of $0.02600.
WTI drops over 1% to test $41 amid risk-aversion, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) is off the lows but remains on the back foot above the 41 level amid the downbeat market mood.