USD/JPY Current price: 106.95

Mounting tensions between the US and China are denting the market’s mood.

Japan Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 42.6 in July, according to preliminary estimates.

USD/JPY is unable to sustain intraday gains above 107.00, risk skewed to the downside.

The greenback is recovering some ground after collapsing on Tuesday, with an uneven result across the board. The USD/JPY pair has once again met buyers around the 106.60 price zone but is having a hard time to regain the 107.00 threshold. Safe-haven assets are the ones giving up the most, although the movements are limited amid mounting tensions between the US and China weighing on the market´s mood.

The US State Department orders China to close consulate in Houston, while in response, China is considering the closure of US consulate in Wuhan. The Chinese security law on Hong Kong was the latest catalyst of tensions between the two countries.

In the data front, Japan published the preliminary estimate of the July Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in better than anticipated, printing at 42.6 also improving from the previous 40.1. The US will publish today the May Housing Price Index, and June Existing Home Sales.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around the 106.90 level, overall maintaining its bearish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday recovery stalled below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, bounced from near oversold levels, but lost their positive momentum within negative levels, indicating limited buying interest around the dollar. A break below 106.60 should signal a steeper decline in the days to come.

Support levels: 106.60 106.20 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.20 107.55 107.90