USD/JPY Current price: 107.99
- Thin holiday’s trading sees the greenback extending its negative stance.
- US markets to return from a long weekend with a data-light session.
- USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, 107.65 critical Fibonacci support.
The greenback maintains its negative tone in thin holiday’s trading, down against most major rivals. The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 108.00 after falling to 107.87, its lowest in over a week, as sentiment remains sour amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis, which is hitting the US the worst. At the beginning of the day, Japan reported that Money Supply in March was up by 3.3% when compared to a year earlier, compared to 3.0% in the previous month.US markets will resume working after a long weekend, although the country won’t release macroeconomic data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is offering a short-term bearish stance, as the 4-hour chart shows that it’s below its 20 and 100 SMA while battling to hold above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have extended their declines within negative levels but lacking directional strength. The pair is also trading above the 38.2% retracement of its March advance at 107.65, providing support. Below this last, the pair has room to extend its decline toward the 106.90 price zone.
Support levels: 107.65 107.30 106.95
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.80
