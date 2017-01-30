USD/JPY Forecast: Dip demand likely if BOJ ‘tapers’ the taper talk
The Dollar-Yen pair snapped the two-day winning streak on Monday as it dropped to 113.75 levels. The overnight losses on the Wall Street have been blamed for the strength in the Yen. However, “BOJ’s Trump risk” could be the one that forced traders to lighten up on the Yen shorts.
BOJ’s ‘Trump risk’
If reports are to be believed many BOJ officials are worried that the central bank’s aggressive easing measures and the resulting Yen weakness may come under fire from the US President Trump. Moreover, the possibility of Trump criticizing the BOJ cannot be ruled out as -
- Trump made it clear last week that US would include a clause preventing currency manipulation in all future bilateral trade deals.
- Earlier this month, Trump threatened to slap a “big border tax” on Toyota Motor Corp. if the auto maker builds a plant in Mexico.
- Trump has also expressed concerns regarding the strong US dollar.
Hence, there is a feeling that BOJ could be forced to ‘taper’ its QE program if Trump posts a ‘harsh comment’ about the BOJ’s QE program.
Kuroda to explain – the BOJ policy is not aimed at weakening Yen, Too early to talk about Taper
Kuroda is likely to maintain that it is too early to consider the ‘taper’ and that the program will continue until inflation reaches the 2% target. At the same time, Kuroda is seen explaining (to Trump) that the BOJ policy is aimed at bolstering domestic demand and is not targeting the exchange rate.
That should keep the Yen bears happy.
BOJ is also seen –
- Raise its growth estimates for the coming years (already priced-in)
- Leave the ‘already optimistic’ inflation forecast unchanged
- Keep the key policy tools unchanged
- The bank is expected to see through the oil-driven rise in inflation. Core consumer inflation declined for the ninth consecutive month in November, and in Tokyo recorded the biggest fall in nearly four years in December.
Hawkish surprise – BOJ signals readiness to increase the yield curve targets if solid expansion in the economy leads to rise in inflation. However, the economy remains anemic and the core inflation well below the target of 1.5%. Hence, a hawkish surprise is unlikely.
Technicals – Dip demand likely
Weekly chart
- Back-to-back candles with long tails (lower shadow), coupled with the rising daily 50-MA suggests dip demand is likely.
- A move back above 113.99 (23.6% of 2011 low – 2015 high) would add credence to the candles with long tails and the rising 50-DMA and thus, would open doors for 115.07 (weekly high).
- A daily close above 115.07 would signal the correction from the recent high of 118.66 has ended.
- On the lower side, only a weekly close below 112.52 would signal continuation of the retreat from the recent high of 118.66.
