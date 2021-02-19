USD/JPY Forecast: Descending trend-line breakout point holds the key for bulls

A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/JPY for the third straight day.

The USD was weighed down by Wednesday’s disappointing US Initial Jobless Claims data.

A softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the corrective slide.

The USD/JPY pair extended this week's retracement slide from five-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday. The downfall marked the third consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The US bond yields started retreating from one-year tops after the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday reaffirmed that the US central bank will maintain its ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance.

The USD was further pressured by Thursday's disappointing US labor market data, which resurfaced doubts about a relatively faster US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims unexpectedly jumped to 861K during the week ending February 13 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 848K. This was enough to offset slightly better Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which came in at 23.1 for February as against 20 anticipated.

Apart from this, a softer risk tone – as depicted by a modest pullback in the equity markets – underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen (JPY) and contributed to the ongoing corrective slide. The JPY further benefitted from Friday's release of National Consumer Price Index from Japan, which recovered from -1.2% to -0.6% YoY in January. Adding to this, the National CPI (excluding fresh food and energy) recovered from -0.4% previous and recorded a modest 0.1% YoY rise during the reported period.

The impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, the slowing pace of infections and progress on the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package has been fueling optimism about the global economic outlook. This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful downside for the major. Hence, it remains to be seen if the ongoing pullback marks the end of the recent positive move or the pair is able to attract some dip-buying at lower levels.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of flash PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen hovering around the very important 200-day SMA, just above mid-105.00s. This is closely followed by a near one-year-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, around the 105.35 region. A sustained break below the mentioned levels might prompt some technical selling and force the pair to accelerate the corrective slide further towards the key 105.00 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards monthly swing lows, around the 104.40 region, which if broken will negate any near-term positive bias.

On the flip side, the 106.00 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent strength beyond multi-month tops will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, in turn, will set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move and assist the pair to aim back to reclaim the 107.00 round-figure mark. The 106.65-75 region could offer some intermediate resistance, though is unlikely to derail the bullish momentum.