USD/JPY Current price: 106.03
- The market’s mood remains sour amid Brexit woes and Oxford announcing a pause in vaccine trials.
- A light macroeconomic calendar in the US will leave currencies in the hands of sentiment.
- USD/JPY technically neutral, bears could have better chances on a break below 105.50.
The USD/JPY pair trades around the 106.00 where it left on Tuesday, still incapable of attracting speculative interest. Financial markets are moving on sentiment, and a negative one, as tech shares extended their rout, dragging Wall Street sharply lower, while Brexit tensions mount. At the beginning of the day, AstraZeneca and the Oxford University announced they paused trials for its coronavirus vaccine amid “an unexplained illness” in one participant, exacerbating the dismal mood.
Nevertheless, things seem a bit better as European traders come to play, with local indexes trading in the green and helping US futures to bounce some. US Treasury yields, however, remain depressed around Tuesday’s closing levels. Japan published the preliminary estimate for Machine Tools Orders, which were down in August 23.3%, following a 31.1% slump in the previous month. The US has a light calendar today, with the only relevant piece of news being the JOLTS Job Openings, seen in July at 6M from 5.89M in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to intraday charts but within familiar levels. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s hovering around mildly bearish 100 and 200 SMA, while below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have pared their declines, but remain within negative levels. The pair has extended its weekly decline to 105.78, bouncing from the level. The bearish case will be limited as long as the pair holds above 105.50 a critical support level.
Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.70
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
