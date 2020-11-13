USD/JPY Current price: 105.03
- Japan reported a record of 1,700 new covid contagions in 24 hours.
- The US will publish the November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 82.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term and could fall towards the 104.00 level.
Quietness persists across the FX board, with major pairs confined to tight intraday ranges. The sentiment is sour amid coronavirus concerns, with Asian equities trading in the red and government debt yields stable around weekly lows. European indexes, in the meantime, struggle with their daily openings, trimming part of their intraday losses. The USD/JPY pair is trading around 105.00, after falling to 104.85.
Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data but reported a record of 1,700 coronavirus contagions in one day. The number of new cases is also escalating in the US and Europe, spurring global economic growth concerns. The US calendar includes today the October Producer Price Index and the preliminary estimate of the November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 82 from 81.8 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The short-term picture for the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish, as it’s trading below its 20 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are stuck around their midlines, with the Momentum heading marginally lower. The upside seems well limited in a risk-averse scenario, and intraday spikes will likely attract selling interest.
Support levels: 104.85 104.50 104.05
Resistance levels: 105.20 105.65 106.00
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
