USD/JPY Current price: 108.68

Panic took over the market after Iran attacked US military bases in Iraq.

Sentiment suffered a U-turn amid hints of easing tensions in the Middle-East.

USD/JPY could confirm a bullish stance once above 108.90.

The USD/JPY pair plunged at the beginning of the day, as risk aversion took over on the back of Iran’s retaliation on the US. The pair fell to 107.64 after Iran launched a missile attack on US military bases in Iraq. Panic fueled safe-haven gains, although fears later cooled, amid speculation that the next step will be a deescalation.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, declared that the country “took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding they won’t seek escalation or war. As for US President Trump, he met with his top security advisers and tweeted that all was “good,” and promised a press conference for today. Also, the US will release the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report next Friday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trimmed its intraday losses and surpassed pre-news levels in the 108.50 price zone, as the dollar recovered alongside high-yielding equities. The pair offers a bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it quickly recovered above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head north within positive levels, and at fresh weekly highs. The main resistance now is 108.90, a static level that proved strong in the past. Once beyond it, the pair has room to retest the 109.70 region, where it met sellers several times in the past month.

Support levels: 108.50 108.10 107.70

Resistance levels: 108.90 109.30 109.70