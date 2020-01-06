USD/JPY Current price: 107.96

Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran.

US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening.

USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds nearby, poised to break below the level.

Risk-aversion remains as the main market theme amid Middle-East tensions, keeping safe-haven assets in demand. The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh multi-week low of 107.76, trading just a few pips below the 108.00 mark at the time being. Equities remain under selling pressure while government debt yields are moving lower. Commodities shine, with gold soaring to a fresh 6-year high.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Monday, but in the US session, Markit will publish the December Services PMI and the Composite PMI for the same month, both seen unchanged from the previous estimates. Meanwhile, tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, with the leaders of both countries menacing each other with retaliation over past and future actions.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish with technical readings reflecting the fundamental background. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues developing far below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, resumed their declines near oversold levels, indicating the strength of sellers.

Support levels: 107.70 107.30 106.90

Resistance levels 108.10 108.45 108.90