USD/JPY Current Price: 107.54

Japanese April Trade Balance seen posting a surplus of ¥67.4 B.

US Treasury yields eased within range, equities maintained their positive tone.

USD/JPY easing from highs, approaching the 107.30 support.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed most of its latest gains over the last few sessions, ending the day at around 107.40. The slide was attributed to the persistent dollar’s weakness, as the pair edged lower despite stocks’ positive performance on the back of hopes of economic reopenings and encouraging earnings reports. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, fell slightly with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.67%.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day beat the market’s expectations, as Machinery Orders fell in March by 0.4%, much better than the -7.1% expected. When compared to a year earlier, orders were down by 0.7% against the -9.5% forecast. This Thursday, Japan will publish it April Trade Balance, seen posting a surplus of ¥67.4 B, and the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for May, previously at 41.9.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling further, according to the 4-hour chart, as technical indicators have retreated sharply and are about to cross their midlines into negative territory. In the meantime, the pair is trading around convergent moving averages. Below 107.30, the immediate support, the pair has room to extend its decline toward 106.65, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65

Resistance levels: 108.00 108.40 108.80