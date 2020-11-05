USD/JPY Current price: 103.49

The Japanese yen appreciated in a risk-on environment amid the dollar’s continued sell-off.

US Federal Reserve added pressure on the American currency after calling for fiscal stimulus.

USD/JPY turned bearish after piercing the 104.00 threshold, heads now to 103.07.

The USD/JPY pair plummeted to 103.43 its lowest since last March, after triggering stops just below the 104.00 figure. The pair fell despite a risk-on environment, with equities rallying and government bond yields recovering ground. Treasury yields held on to modest gains after the US Federal Reserve kept its monetary policy unchanged, as expected. USD/JPY, however, extended its daily decline by a few pips with Fed’s chair words.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the October Jibun Bank Services PMI, which came in at 47.7. The country will publish September Labor Cash Earnings this Friday, foreseen at -2.2% YoY, and Overall Household Spending for the same month, expected to have fallen by 10.7% compared to a year earlier.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is pressuring its daily lows, firmly bearish despite being oversold in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned lower after a modest corrective advance, supporting another leg south for the upcoming sessions. The next relevant support is 103.07, the low set on March 12.

Support levels: 103.05 102.70 102.25

Resistance levels: 103.95 104.30 104.70