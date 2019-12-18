USD/JPY Current Price: 109.58

Higher US Treasury yields pulled the pair higher in US trading hours.

The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.

USD/JPY near the 109.70 resistance area, no breakout catalyst at sight.

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 109.39 to finish the day with gains, although within familiar levels. Concerns ruled the Asian session, providing support to the Japanese currency, although the market’s mood improved during London trading hours, skewing the scale in the dollar’s favour. US Treasury yields advanced to fresh weekly highs, pulling the pair higher ahead of Wall Street’s close.

Japan published its November Merchandise Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which came in better than anticipated with a deficit of ¥-82.1 B vs. the expected ¥-369 B. Exports were down 7.9%, better than expected, although imports plummeted 15.7% much worse than the market’s forecast. The Bank of Japan will have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, but as usual, it is expected to be a no-event.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The pair is at the upper end of this week’s range, still lacking directional momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to settle above a flat 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their upward slopes well below the shorter one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain flat but within positive levels.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40