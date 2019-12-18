USD/JPY Current Price: 109.58
- Higher US Treasury yields pulled the pair higher in US trading hours.
- The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.
- USD/JPY near the 109.70 resistance area, no breakout catalyst at sight.
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 109.39 to finish the day with gains, although within familiar levels. Concerns ruled the Asian session, providing support to the Japanese currency, although the market’s mood improved during London trading hours, skewing the scale in the dollar’s favour. US Treasury yields advanced to fresh weekly highs, pulling the pair higher ahead of Wall Street’s close.
Japan published its November Merchandise Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which came in better than anticipated with a deficit of ¥-82.1 B vs. the expected ¥-369 B. Exports were down 7.9%, better than expected, although imports plummeted 15.7% much worse than the market’s forecast. The Bank of Japan will have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, but as usual, it is expected to be a no-event.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The pair is at the upper end of this week’s range, still lacking directional momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to settle above a flat 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages maintain their upward slopes well below the shorter one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain flat but within positive levels.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows
The EUR/USD pair remains depressed but managed to bounce from its daily lows, as the market is still looking for a catalyst to push the greenback one way or the other.
Market sell-off or a winter selling season
The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.
Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength
The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 109.60 as 10-year US T-bond yield climbs to monthly highs
Although its trading action stays relatively muted following the sharp rally witnessed in the second half of the previous week, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher on Wednesday supported by rising US Treasury bond yields and the broad USD strength.