USD/JPY Current price: 109.38

The Japan economy contracted by 0.6% according to the Q1 GDP.

US Treasury yields ticking higher and limiting the bearish potential of the pair.

USD/JPY holding on to the higher ground, bears side-lined.

The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range at the beginning of the week, with majors trading within limited ranges. The dollar is advancing against high-yielding rivals but weaker against those considered safe-haven, as speculative interest is trying to figure out what’s next. Stocks trade mixed in Europe, but not far from their daily opening levels. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, tick modestly higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 0.91%.

Japan published its Q1 Gross Domestic Product which came in at -0.6% QoQ, missing the market’s expectations of -0.5%. The country also released its April Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of ¥-966.5 B, and the Current Account for the same month shrank to ¥262.7 B. On a positive note, the Eco Watchers Survey Outlook improved to 36.5 in May from 16.6 in April, while the assessment of the current situation resulted at 15.5 following 7.9 in the previous month. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.40, still correcting overbought conditions in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s holding above a bullish 20 SMA, as technical indicators retreat further within positive levels. The mentioned 20 SMA comes at 109.15, providing immediate support, with a steeper corrective decline expected once below this last. Bulls could take their chances on a recovery above 109.80.

Support levels: 109.15 108.80 108.45

Resistance levels: 109.80 110.10 110.50