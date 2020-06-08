USD/JPY Current price: 109.38
- The Japan economy contracted by 0.6% according to the Q1 GDP.
- US Treasury yields ticking higher and limiting the bearish potential of the pair.
- USD/JPY holding on to the higher ground, bears side-lined.
The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range at the beginning of the week, with majors trading within limited ranges. The dollar is advancing against high-yielding rivals but weaker against those considered safe-haven, as speculative interest is trying to figure out what’s next. Stocks trade mixed in Europe, but not far from their daily opening levels. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, tick modestly higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 0.91%.
Japan published its Q1 Gross Domestic Product which came in at -0.6% QoQ, missing the market’s expectations of -0.5%. The country also released its April Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of ¥-966.5 B, and the Current Account for the same month shrank to ¥262.7 B. On a positive note, the Eco Watchers Survey Outlook improved to 36.5 in May from 16.6 in April, while the assessment of the current situation resulted at 15.5 following 7.9 in the previous month. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.40, still correcting overbought conditions in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s holding above a bullish 20 SMA, as technical indicators retreat further within positive levels. The mentioned 20 SMA comes at 109.15, providing immediate support, with a steeper corrective decline expected once below this last. Bulls could take their chances on a recovery above 109.80.
Support levels: 109.15 108.80 108.45
Resistance levels: 109.80 110.10 110.50
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity
Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level.
WTI continues to pull away from multi-month highs, trades below
Crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing after the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to extend the oil output cuts of the current 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by one more month until the end of July.