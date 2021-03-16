USD/JPY Current price: 109.00
- Dismal US data and softer yields helped JPY to recover some ground.
- BOJ Governor Kuroda said they are watching FX moves carefully.
- USD/JPY has lost some ground, could extend its decline in the near-term.
The USD/JPY ends Tuesday with modest losses around the 109.00 figure, after bottoming for the day at 108.76. Dismal US data alongside the soft tone of yields pushed the pair lower but recovered in the last trading session of the day as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recovered from an intraday low of 1.58% to settle around 1.61%.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda spoke at a Fintech summit in Tokyo and said that the central bank is watching FX moves carefully as they affect the economy and prices, reaffirming the importance of keeping the entire yield curve stably low. Data wise, the country published January Industrial Production, which rose in the month 4.3%, but bell by 5.2% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month resulted at 4.7%. This Wednesday, the country will publish February’s trade balance data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair could extend its bearish corrective decline in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator pierced its midline while the RSI is just above it, both with limited bearish slopes. The level to watch is 108.70, as the slide will likely extend once below it.
Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
