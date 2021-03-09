USD/JPY Current price: 108.44

Japan Q4 Gross Domestic Product resulted at 2.8%, below the expected 3%.

Easing US Treasury yields triggered a due correction in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY is pressuring daily lows in the 108.40 region, could extend its decline towards 107.70.

The USD/JPY pair reached 109.23, its highest since last June before finally begun a corrective decline. The pair moved alongside US Treasury yields which pulled back from one-year highs, as investors await the US House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled around 1.54% after peaking at 1.62%.

Japan published the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at 2.8%, below the expected 3%. Overall Household Spending in January contracted by 6.1%, worse than the -2.1% expected. Finally, February Machine Tool Orders were up 36.7% from 9.7% in January. The country won’t publish macroeconomic figures this Wednesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades at daily lows in the 108.40 price zone and could fall further in the next sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is piercing a bullish 20 SMA, with the longer ones maintaining their bullish slopes well below it. Technical indicators have retreated sharply from extreme overbought readings, with the Momentum indicator challenging its midline and the RSI still within positive levels.

Support levels: 108.05 107.70 107.25

Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65