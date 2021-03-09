USD/JPY Current price: 108.44
- Japan Q4 Gross Domestic Product resulted at 2.8%, below the expected 3%.
- Easing US Treasury yields triggered a due correction in USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is pressuring daily lows in the 108.40 region, could extend its decline towards 107.70.
The USD/JPY pair reached 109.23, its highest since last June before finally begun a corrective decline. The pair moved alongside US Treasury yields which pulled back from one-year highs, as investors await the US House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled around 1.54% after peaking at 1.62%.
Japan published the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at 2.8%, below the expected 3%. Overall Household Spending in January contracted by 6.1%, worse than the -2.1% expected. Finally, February Machine Tool Orders were up 36.7% from 9.7% in January. The country won’t publish macroeconomic figures this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades at daily lows in the 108.40 price zone and could fall further in the next sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is piercing a bullish 20 SMA, with the longer ones maintaining their bullish slopes well below it. Technical indicators have retreated sharply from extreme overbought readings, with the Momentum indicator challenging its midline and the RSI still within positive levels.
Support levels: 108.05 107.70 107.25
Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.