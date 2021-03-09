USD/JPY Current price: 108.72

Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product came in at 2.8% vs 3% expected.

US Treasury yields are in retreat mode, weighing on the American currency.

USD/JPY has a limited bearish potential, despite shedding some 50 pips.

Market players have finally paused buying the greenback, which eases across the board. The USD/JPY pair peaked at 109.19 during the Asian session, now trading in the 108.70 price zone. So far, the dollar’s decline seems corrective, as it reached extreme overbought conditions against most of its major rivals. The movement results from easing Treasury yields, with that on the 10-year note down to 1.52% after peaking at 1.62% late on Monday.

Japan published the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which resulted at 2.8%, below the expected 3%. Overall Household Spending in January contracted by 6.1%, worse than the -2.1% expected. Finally, February Machine Tool Orders were up 36.7% from 9.7% in January. The US published the NFIB Business Optimism Index, which improved from 95 to 95.8 in February. The country won’t publish relevant data for the rest of the day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has corrected extreme overbought conditions in the near-term, but its bearish potential is well-limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which provides dynamic support at 108.40. The Momentum indicator heads lower but remains within positive levels, while the RSI indicator corrected from its highs but lost bearish strength to stabilize around 65. The slide may continue towards 107.70 on a break below the mentioned 108.40 support level.

Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.65