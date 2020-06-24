USD/JPY Current Price: 106.99
- Mounting fears of a second wave of coronavirus contagions spurred risk-aversion.
- Japanese All Industry Activity Index for April to be out this Thursday.
- USD/JPY trading just below 107.00, bullish potential quite limited.
Demand for the greenback on a risk-averse environment has helped the USD/JPY pair to recover some ground this Wednesday, with the pair entering the Asian session trading a few pips below the 107.00 figure. The market mood turned sour as most major economies seem to be tore between hopes related to easing lockdown measures and fears of a second coronavirus wave, as cases in the US keep on rising.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the May Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.8% YoY, below the 1.1% expected, while the April Coincident Index was downwardly revised to 80.1 from 81.5. The Leading Economic Index for the same month, however, was revised to 77.7 from 76.2. The country will publish this Thursday the All Industry Activity Index for April, previously at -3.8%
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has recovered up to the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily decline measured between 109.56 to 106.06. The bullish potential, however, seems quite limited according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading a few pips above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while still below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have recovered from yesterday’s lows, but remain within neutral levels. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline comes at 107.50, a possible bullish target should the pair extends its current advance above 107.10.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.10 107.50 107.90
