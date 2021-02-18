USD/JPY Current price: 105.73
- Global stocks keep trading mixed, US Treasury yields ease.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12 are foreseen at 765K.
- USD/JPY could turn bearish only on a break below the 105.30 support level.
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 105.70, down as demand for the greenback recedes. US Treasury yields lost momentum late on Wednesday, following some dovish comments included in the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document shows that the pace of recovery in activity and employment moderated in recent months. The US will publish employment-related data, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12, later today.
Meanwhile, global stocks’ indexes continue to trade dully. Equities in Europe trade mixed near their opening levels, replicating Wall Street’s behavior. Treasury yields ticked lower ahead of US data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is correcting lower, with further declines still unclear in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is meeting buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 105.70. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, with limited bearish slopes. The decline could gain momentum on a break below 105.65, with bears taking over once below the next support level at 105.30.
Support levels: 105.65 105.30 104.95
Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.2050 as US yields fall, ahead of jobless claims
EUR/USD has been recovering and is trading above 1.2050 as US Treasury yields retreat. Investors eye US jobless claims on Thursday after Wednesday's retail sales figures exceeded estimates. News about fiscal stimulus is awaited as well.
BTC launches to $60,000 as Coinbase gets a $92 billion pre-IPO valuation
Bitcoin begins the journey to $60,000 after settling above $50,000. Ethereum reclaims the ground above $1,800, action to $2,000 still an uphill task. Ripple is on the brink of an upswing to $0.65 if XRP price breaks above the ascending parallel channel.
GBP/USD advances above 1.39 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, moving up as upbeat UK coronavirus figures raise expectations for a swift reopening of the economy. The US dollar is retreating from the highs alongside yields.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1780 as Treasury yields ease
Gold’s 1H chart spots falling edge breakout, backing the bounce. Retreating Treasury yields save the day for the XAU bulls. RSI trades flat around the midline while 21-HMA offers support.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 91.00
The upside momentum in the greenback now deflates somewhat and prompts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to return to levels below the 91.00 barrier.