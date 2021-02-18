USD/JPY Current price: 105.73

Global stocks keep trading mixed, US Treasury yields ease.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12 are foreseen at 765K.

USD/JPY could turn bearish only on a break below the 105.30 support level.

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 105.70, down as demand for the greenback recedes. US Treasury yields lost momentum late on Wednesday, following some dovish comments included in the FOMC Meeting Minutes. The document shows that the pace of recovery in activity and employment moderated in recent months. The US will publish employment-related data, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 12, later today.

Meanwhile, global stocks’ indexes continue to trade dully. Equities in Europe trade mixed near their opening levels, replicating Wall Street’s behavior. Treasury yields ticked lower ahead of US data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is correcting lower, with further declines still unclear in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is meeting buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 105.70. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, with limited bearish slopes. The decline could gain momentum on a break below 105.65, with bears taking over once below the next support level at 105.30.

Support levels: 105.65 105.30 104.95

Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90