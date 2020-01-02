USD/JPY Current price: 108.82
- Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours.
- The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5.
- USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.
The USD/JPY pair is up this Thursday, as expected, following China’s decision to cut by 50 bps the RRR. The movement was not a surprise, but for sure gave high-yielding assets a lift. Thin market conditions, however, persist limiting major pairs’ ranges.
The activity was limited in Asia as some markets remained closed, although Europe resumed regular working hours. The upcoming American session will bring the US usual weekly unemployment data, and the final version of the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 52.5.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just a couple of pips below the 108.90 resistance level, while the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline comes at 108.93, reinforcing the relevance of the area. As long as it holds below it, bears will retain control.
The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA heads sharply lower after crossing below the larger ones, while technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels, but remain within negative levels. The RSI indicator has turned flat around 40, indicating limited buying interest. The main support is 108.40, December’s low, with the decline set to accelerate once below the level.
Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.70
Resistance levels 108.90 109.30 109.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
