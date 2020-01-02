USD/JPY Current price: 108.82

Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours.

The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5.

USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.

The USD/JPY pair is up this Thursday, as expected, following China’s decision to cut by 50 bps the RRR. The movement was not a surprise, but for sure gave high-yielding assets a lift. Thin market conditions, however, persist limiting major pairs’ ranges.

The activity was limited in Asia as some markets remained closed, although Europe resumed regular working hours. The upcoming American session will bring the US usual weekly unemployment data, and the final version of the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 52.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading just a couple of pips below the 108.90 resistance level, while the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline comes at 108.93, reinforcing the relevance of the area. As long as it holds below it, bears will retain control.

The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA heads sharply lower after crossing below the larger ones, while technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold levels, but remain within negative levels. The RSI indicator has turned flat around 40, indicating limited buying interest. The main support is 108.40, December’s low, with the decline set to accelerate once below the level.

Support levels: 108.40 108.10 107.70

Resistance levels 108.90 109.30 109.70