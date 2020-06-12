USD/JPY Current price: 107.50

Equities are bouncing after a two-day slump, the greenback recovers against safe-haven rivals.

Japan’s Industrial Production collapsed in April, Capacity Utilization contracted by 13.3%.

USD/JPY above the 23.6% retracement of its latest slump at 107.33.

Financial markets have stabilized this Friday following a two-day slump in equities. Modest bounces in stocks are helping USD/JPY recover some ground, currently trading at daily highs in the 107.50 price zone. Asian shares edged lower, but most indexes were down by less than 1.0%. European indexes are trading well in the green, leading to a sharp bounce in US futures. US Treasury yields also recovered, with the benchmark on the 10-year note back above 0.70%.

Japan’s data released at the beginning of the day reflected the extent of the economic downturn suffered within the ongoing pandemic, as the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index came in at -52.3 in Q2 after printing at -17.2 in the previous quarter. Also, Industrial Production in the country fell by 9.8% in April and was down by 15% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month fell by 13.3%. Later today, the US will publish the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 75 from 72.3 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is in corrective mode, after reaching extreme oversold conditions, just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest slump at 107.33. The 38.2% retracement of the same decline comes at 107.80, a possible bullish target should the corrective advance continues.

In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators advance, although they remain below their midlines. The price is a few pips above a firmly bearish 20 SMA, but unable to advance beyond a now flat 200 SMA. A break below 107.30 would risk the chances of a steeper recovery, although it seems unlikely in the current scenario.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.60

Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50