USD/JPY Current price: 106.14
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note hit 1.614%, its highest in over a year.
- Japan will publish Tokyo inflation, Industrial Production and housing-related data.
- USD/JPY down from a fresh 2021 high of 106.39, still bullish.
The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh 2021 high of 106.39, now trading a handful of pips above the 106.00 level as the US session comes to an end. The pair advanced as the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note hit 1.614%, a level last seen before the pandemic hit the US. By the end of the day, it stands at 1.49%. The poor performance of Wall Street put the pair under mild pressure in the last trading session of the day.
Japan published the final version of the December Leading Economic Index, which came in at 95.3, better than the 94.9 previously estimated. The Coincident Index for the same month printed at 88.3, better than the 87.8 expected. Market talks indicate that Japan will announce the end of the state of emergency in five prefectures at the end of the month, while it will likely continue in Tokyo. The country has a busy macroeconomic calendar this Friday, as it will publish February Tokyo inflation, the preliminary estimate of January Industrial Production, and housing-related data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is correcting overbought conditions according to the 4-hour chart, but there are no signs of a bearish continuation ahead. The 20 SMA heads firmly higher around 105.60, while technical indicators are barely retreating from extreme overbought readings. The risk will turn to the downside only if the pair losses the 105.60/70 support area.
Support levels: 105.65 105.25 104.90
Resistance levels: 106.40 106.95 107.20
