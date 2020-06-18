USD/JPY Current price: 106.97

Equities trade in the red as soaring COVID-19 cases in the US affect the market’s mood.

The US will publish today Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12, foreseen at 1.3 million.

USD/JPY battling to recover 107.00, bearish case stronger once below 106.60.

The market’s optimism kept fading throughout the Asian session, hurt ahead of Wall Street’s close by mounting concerns related to new coronavirus cases in the US. New contagions in some states like Texas, Florida, and California are in the eye of the storm, although US President Trump has said that he won’t shut down the economy. Asian indexes are in the red, dragging European ones also lower. In this scenario, the Japanese yen is strengthening against its American rival. The USD/JPY pair bottomed so far today at 106.69, now struggling to recover the 107.00 level.

Japan didn’t publish relevant data, with speculative interest now waiting for US employment data. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12, foreseen at 1.3 million. Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5 are seen decreasing to 19.8 million from 20.9 million in the previous week.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is nearing this month´s low at 106.56, bearish in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, although they continue to lack directional strength. Technical indicators, however, have resumed their declines within negative levels. A break below the 106.60 price zone should anticipate a steeper decline, with investors then targeting the 105.90 area.

Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20