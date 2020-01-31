USD/JPY Current price: 108.95
- WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency.
- Mixed Japanese data indicated that the economy continues to struggle to grow.
- USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 108.60.
The USD/JPY pair is in retreat mode, after hitting early Asia a daily high of 109.13. The Japanese yen eased at the ends of Thursday, following the WHO press conference on the coronavirus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, although WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros, praised the Chinese response to the outbreak and said there was no reason to limit trade or travel to China. His comments brought some relief to markets in detriment of the safe-haven yen.
Japan published at the beginning of the day, January Tokyo inflation. The yearly CPI ex fresh food resulted in 0.7%, missing the market’s expectations. Retail Trade in December was up monthly basis by 0.2% but when compared to a year earlier, it fell by 2.6%. Industrial Production was also a miss, down in December by 3.0%.
Risk-off returned mid-London session amid Thailand and the UK confirmed coronavirus cases. Later today, the US will publish December PCE inflation and the final version of the January Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its January rally, offering a short-term bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it remains below all of its moving averages, although lacking directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, retreated from their midlines, stable within negative levels. Further declines could be expected on a break below 108.60, where the pair bottomed on Thursday.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
