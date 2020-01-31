USD/JPY Current price: 108.95

WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency.

Mixed Japanese data indicated that the economy continues to struggle to grow.

USD/JPY bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 108.60.

The USD/JPY pair is in retreat mode, after hitting early Asia a daily high of 109.13. The Japanese yen eased at the ends of Thursday, following the WHO press conference on the coronavirus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, although WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros, praised the Chinese response to the outbreak and said there was no reason to limit trade or travel to China. His comments brought some relief to markets in detriment of the safe-haven yen.

Japan published at the beginning of the day, January Tokyo inflation. The yearly CPI ex fresh food resulted in 0.7%, missing the market’s expectations. Retail Trade in December was up monthly basis by 0.2% but when compared to a year earlier, it fell by 2.6%. Industrial Production was also a miss, down in December by 3.0%.

Risk-off returned mid-London session amid Thailand and the UK confirmed coronavirus cases. Later today, the US will publish December PCE inflation and the final version of the January Michigan Consumer Confidence Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its January rally, offering a short-term bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, it remains below all of its moving averages, although lacking directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, retreated from their midlines, stable within negative levels. Further declines could be expected on a break below 108.60, where the pair bottomed on Thursday.

Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75