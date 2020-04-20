USD/JPY Current Price: 107.68

Japan’s Trade Balance posted a surplus of ¥4.9 B in March.

Sentiment remains sour, giving a slight advantage to the greenback.

USD/JPY stuck around a critical Fibonacci level at 107.70.

The USD/JPY pair has been pretty much lifeless this Monday, trading around 107.70, a Fibonacci level. The market’s sentiment seesawed between positive and negative, although there were no news capable of triggering fireworks. The greenback got some support from a dismal market mood exacerbated by collapsing crude oil prices. Treasury yields, in the meantime, edged marginally lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 0.63%.

Japan released its March Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥4.9 B, well below the expected ¥917.2 B and the previous ¥1108.8 B. Imports were down by 5% in the same month, better than the -14.4% forecast, although exports plummeted by 11.7%. The country won’t release relevant data during the upcoming Asian session.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair continues to trade around the 38.2% retracement of its March rally, unable to move away from the level since the previous week. From a technical point of view, the pair remains neutral, as, in the 4-hour chart, it stands just below all of its moving averages which are confined to a tight forty pips’ range. Technical indicators hover around their midlines without clear directional strength.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.80