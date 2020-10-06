USD/JPY Current price: 105.57

US Treasury yields advancing to fresh multi-week highs hint further gains for USD/JPY.

Japan’s Leading Economic Index is seen advancing to 89.4 in August from 86.9 in July.

USD/JPY is holding near its recent highs, bullish potential limited by broad dollar’s weakness.

The USD/JPY pair is ending Tuesday pretty much unchanged in the 105.60 price zone, after spending the day consolidating within a tight range. The market’s optimism faded after US President Trump returned to the White House late on Monday, stating that he was “feeling good.” The focus then shifted to a US coronavirus aid package and Brexit talks, with no progress reported in any of both fronts. Equities came under strong selling pressure, although US Treasury yields, maintained their strength, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting 0.79%, a fresh multi-week high, and ending the day around 0.74%.

Japan didn’t publish relevant data this Tuesday but will release the preliminary estimate of the Leading Economic Index, foreseen in August at 89.4 from 86.9 in July. The Coincident Index for the same period is foreseen at 76.4 from 76.2 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend gains beyond the 105.80 resistance level, but spent the day nearby, maintaining its positive tone. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is still trading between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive levels. Once beyond the mentioned resistance, the pair has room to extend its advance towards 106.25, although bulls will likely remain cautious amid the broad dollar’s weakness.

Support levels: 105.40 105.00 104.60

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60