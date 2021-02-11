USD/JPY Current price: 104.66
- Thinned volumes in Asia amid local holidays, exacerbated range-trading.
- US to publish employment-related data, Initial Jobless Claims foreseen at 757K.
- USD/JPY is trading between Fibonacci levels, lacks directional strength.
Major pairs are extending their consolidative phase early Thursday, with the greenback still the weakest and near its weekly lows against most of its rivals. The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully in the 104.60 region, as Asian and European equities trade with modest gains, but US Treasury yields ease. US Federal Reserve chief’s Jerome Powell said that rates would remain low as long as inflation does not reach the central bank’s goal. He added that there’s a long way ahead of full employment, another condition to touch rates.
Japanese markets were closed due to a national holiday, while China kick-started the new-year celebrations that would last a week. Reduced volumes exacerbated range trading in Asia. The US session will bring employment figures, with Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 5 foreseen at 757K.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is stuck around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, maintaining a sour tone. In the 4-hour chart, the pair holds above a mildly bullish 100 SMA, but the 20 SMA keeps heading south above the current level. Technical indicators have recovered modestly from near oversold readings, but lack directional momentum. Further declines are expected on a break below 104.40, the weekly low and a Fibonacci support, while bears will have fewer chances on a break above 104.95.
Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70
Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.