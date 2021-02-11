USD/JPY Current price: 104.66

Thinned volumes in Asia amid local holidays, exacerbated range-trading.

US to publish employment-related data, Initial Jobless Claims foreseen at 757K.

USD/JPY is trading between Fibonacci levels, lacks directional strength.

Major pairs are extending their consolidative phase early Thursday, with the greenback still the weakest and near its weekly lows against most of its rivals. The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully in the 104.60 region, as Asian and European equities trade with modest gains, but US Treasury yields ease. US Federal Reserve chief’s Jerome Powell said that rates would remain low as long as inflation does not reach the central bank’s goal. He added that there’s a long way ahead of full employment, another condition to touch rates.

Japanese markets were closed due to a national holiday, while China kick-started the new-year celebrations that would last a week. Reduced volumes exacerbated range trading in Asia. The US session will bring employment figures, with Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 5 foreseen at 757K.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is stuck around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, maintaining a sour tone. In the 4-hour chart, the pair holds above a mildly bullish 100 SMA, but the 20 SMA keeps heading south above the current level. Technical indicators have recovered modestly from near oversold readings, but lack directional momentum. Further declines are expected on a break below 104.40, the weekly low and a Fibonacci support, while bears will have fewer chances on a break above 104.95.

Support levels: 104.40 104.05 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.75