USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidation continues, keep an eye on a 10-year yield spread

The Dollar-Yen pair dipped to a low of 108.45 yesterday, only to end the day on a positive note at 109.18. US debt deal optimism lifted the greenback in the US session.

The daily chart below shows multiple candles with long tails/intraday lows below 108.72 [50% Fib R of 2016 low-Dec 2016 high]. Moreover, it shows repeated failure on the part of the bears to keep the pair below 108.72 levels.

Meanwhile, on the higher side, the area around 110.90 has proved to be a tough nut to crack. To cut the long story short, the pair has been restricted to a range of 110.95-108.72. The range play is more clearly seen on the weekly chart below.

The previous four weekly candles along with the current one define the trading range of 110.95-108.72.

It is advisable to trade the breakout/breakdown in of the trading range of 110.95-108.72

A break above 110.95 shall open doors for 113.18 [target as per the measured height method]. On the way higher, 100-DMA and 200-DMA could offer resistance at 111.20 and 112.37, respectively.

A downside break of the trading range could yield a sell-off to 106.49. On the way lower, the spot could find support at 106.64 [38.2% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high]. Under 106.49, a major support is seen at 105.99 [monthly 200-MA].

