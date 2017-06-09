USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidation continues, keep an eye on a 10-year yield spread
The Dollar-Yen pair dipped to a low of 108.45 yesterday, only to end the day on a positive note at 109.18. US debt deal optimism lifted the greenback in the US session.
The daily chart below shows multiple candles with long tails/intraday lows below 108.72 [50% Fib R of 2016 low-Dec 2016 high]. Moreover, it shows repeated failure on the part of the bears to keep the pair below 108.72 levels.
Daily chart
Meanwhile, on the higher side, the area around 110.90 has proved to be a tough nut to crack. To cut the long story short, the pair has been restricted to a range of 110.95-108.72. The range play is more clearly seen on the weekly chart below.
The previous four weekly candles along with the current one define the trading range of 110.95-108.72.
View
- It is advisable to trade the breakout/breakdown in of the trading range of 110.95-108.72
- A break above 110.95 shall open doors for 113.18 [target as per the measured height method]. On the way higher, 100-DMA and 200-DMA could offer resistance at 111.20 and 112.37, respectively.
- A downside break of the trading range could yield a sell-off to 106.49. On the way lower, the spot could find support at 106.64 [38.2% Fib R of 2011 low - 2015 high]. Under 106.49, a major support is seen at 105.99 [monthly 200-MA].
Focus on yield differential
- The spread or the difference between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the Japanese 10-year bond yield currently stands at 208 basis points [bps].
- The falling tops formation seen on the yield differential chart signals potential for a break below the second quarter low of 204 bps.
- Such a move would increase the odds of a downside break in the USD/JPY pair. Or it could accompany/add credence to the potential bearish break of the trading range in the USD/JPY pair.
