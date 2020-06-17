USD/JPY Current price: 107.35

Asian and European indexes trade mixed amid doubts about economic recoveries.

Japanese May Merchandise Trade Balance deficit better than expected at ¥-833.4 B.

USD/JPY continues to trade neutral, could turn bearish once below 106.95.

The USD/JPY pair remains lifeless around 107.35, the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline. The risk-related sentiment was balanced on Tuesday, with good news and bad news leaving currencies within familiar levels. Stocks were substantially up in the US, but Asian and European indexes are mixed this Wednesday, exacerbating range trading. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, hold on to yesterday’s gains, with the yield of the 10-year note hovering around 0.75%.

Japan released its May Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted a smaller-than-expected deficit of ¥-833.4 B. However, imports plunged by 26.2% while exports decreased by 28.3%, both below the market’s expectations. The US macroeconomic calendar will offer today May Housing Starts and Building Permits for the same month. Also, Fed’s Chair Powell will testify before Congress for a second consecutive day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically neutral in the short-term, and despite the broad dollar’s weakness, the bearish potential seems limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues hovering around the 20 and 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA remains flat around 107.90. Technical indicators, in the meantime, stand within positive levels, although lacking directional strength. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 106.95, while only above 107.80, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline, the pair could have chances of resuming its advance.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50