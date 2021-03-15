USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating near this year highs

USD/JPY Current price: 109.06

Stocks advance just modestly while yields hold on to higher ground.

The US session will include a speech from President Joe Biden.

USD/JPY is technically neutral-to-bullish, immediate support level at 108.80.

The USD/JPY pair trades at the upper end of its monthly range, retreating from a fresh 2021 high of 109.36. The pair advanced early in Asia after the release of upbeat Chinese data, with Industrial Production and Retail Sales in the country surging over 30% YoY in February, beating expectations. Stocks advanced, leading to some gains among European indexes, although such gains remain modest. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note holds above 1.60%, limiting the downside for USD/JPY.

Japan macroeconomic figures were mixed, as January Machinery Orders were down 4.5% MoM and up 1.5% YoY, beating expectations. However, the January Tertiary Industry Index resulted in -1.7% MoM, missing the market’s expectations. The US calendar has little to offer today, although US President Joe Biden will offer a speech on implementing the American Rescue Plan.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair hovers around 109.10, losing bullish potential but without signs of an imminent break lower. In the 4-hour chart, the pair develops above a flat 20 SMA while the longer moving averages maintain their strong bullish slopes below it. The Momentum indicator eases within positive levels while the RSI consolidates around 60. The pair could extend its decline in the near-term on a break below 108.80, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 108.80 108.40 108.05

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.65 110.00