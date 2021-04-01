USD/JPY Current price: 110.79

The Japanese Tankan survey showed an improvement in Large Manufacturing.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 61.3 in March.

USD/JPY holds on to gains and could reach fresh yearly highs.

The USD/JPY pair trades little changed from its daily opening around 110.80, as Easter holidays kick-in, with reduced market activity. Early in the Asian session, US President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion spending program to tackle the effects of the pandemic on economic growth, focused on infrastructure and climate change. His proposal includes raising taxes on business, a point that has already faced fierce opposition. The plan is the first part of a likely $ 4 trillion program. On taxes, he clarified that they wouldn’t hit anyone making below $400K a year.

Stocks trade uneventfully around their opening levels, while US Treasury yields consolidate around Wednesday’s closing levels. On the data front, Japan published the Q1 Tankan report. The Large Manufacturing Index surged to 5 from -10, beating the expected 0. The country released the March Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 52.7 from 52 in the previous month.

The US macroeconomic calendar includes Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 26, foreseen at 680K, the final reading of the March Markit Manufacturing PMI, and the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, this last foreseen at 61.3 from 60.8 in February.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair lacks momentum amid the recent consolidation, but given that it holds near the year high, the risk is skewed to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators consolidate near their recent highs in overbought territory.

Support levels: 110.30 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90