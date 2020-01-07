USD/JPY Current price: 108.44

The Japanese Jibun Bank Services PMI fell in December to 49.4.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 54.5 in December.

USD/JPY contained by strong Fibonacci resistance, bearish below 108.00.

The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals. Middle-East tensions continue to affect investors’ mood, although panic recedes to caution. Equities are trading mostly higher, with the FTSE being an exception, weighed by Pound’s strength.

Japan’s Monetary Base was up by 3.2% YoY in December, according to the official report, although the Jibun Bank Services PMI fell in the same month to 49.4, missing the market’s expectations and below the previous 50.3.

The US will release today its November Trade Balance, the December ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 54.5 from 53.9 previously, and November Factory Orders.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating just below the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline at 108.50, the immediate resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above a bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is flat above its mid-line while the RSI turns lower around 48, signaling limited buying interest. The downside remains favored, with a break of the 108.00 figure probably anticipating lower lows for the week.

Support levels: 108.00 107.70 107.30

Resistance levels 108.50 108.90 109.30