USD/JPY Current price: 104.17
- Equities keep rallying to the detriment of the American currency.
- US presidential election´s result still unclear, Joe Biden leads.
- The USD/JPY pair is bearish and about to challenge the base of its latest range.
Stocks keep advancing, government yields are down and the dollar falls across the board as the US presidential election is still uncertain. Joe Biden leads with 264 electors while US President Trump has gotten 214. There are some states still to report, while Trump is legally battling the results of at least other three. The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its latest range around 104.20, following Treasury yields, as the one for the 10-year note is down to 0.73%.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the October Jibun Bank Services PMI, which came in at 47.7. The US session will bring Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 30, foreseen at 732K from 751K in the previous week. The country will also publish October Challenger Job Cuts and Q3 Nonfarm Productivity. In the American afternoon, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its decision on monetary policy, although the central bank is expected to remain on hold.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, although still above the critical 104.00 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain well into negative levels, with modest downward slopes.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.70 105.10 105.50
