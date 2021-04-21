USD/JPY Current price: 108.16

The market sentiment remained sour in Asia, improves in Europe.

The American dollar maintains its broad weakness despite a modest recovery.

USD/JPY extended its decline to 107.87, retains its bearish stance.

Markets have stabilized this Wednesday, although the greenback retains its broad weakness. The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.87 during Asian trading hours as local share markets were down, following the lead of Wall Street. The dismal mood reverses in the London session, with most European indexes posting modest gains and helping the pair to recover some ground.

Data wise, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty, while the US released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended April 16, which surged 8.6% after falling 3.7% in the previous one. The focus will be on stocks’ behavior as the earnings season kicked in.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, although the momentum is missing in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that sellers continue to surge around a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages gain bearish traction above it. Meanwhile, Technical indicators remain within negative levels with modest downward slopes. Further declines are to be expected as long as the pair remains below the 108.50 price zone.

Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.20

Resistance levels: 108.50 108.90 109.20