USD/JPY Current price: 106.48

The US economy is expected to have contracted by 4.0% in the three months to March.

The Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy.

USD/JPY under pressure amid the broad dollar’s weakness.

The USD/JPY pair has extended its weekly decline by a few pips, bottoming this Wednesday at 106.35. The greenback remains on the back foot ahead of the release of the first estimate of Q1 Gross Domestic Product. The economy is expected to have contracted 4.0% in the three months to March, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also, and during the American afternoon, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank is not expected to make changes to its policy, after flooding the market with different stimulus measures in the last two months, also as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Still, Powell & Co could hint what’s next, should the economy need more support.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish tone, despite the wait-and-see stance ahead of US releases. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has remained below all of its moving averages, as the 20 SMA accelerated its decline, currently at 107.05. Technical indicators consolidate near weekly lows, the RSI at 30, with no signs of downward exhaustion. The next relevant support comes at 106.10, with a break below it opening the door for a decline sub-105.00 during the following sessions.

Support levels: 106.10 105.80 105.30

Resistance levels: 106.75 107.30 107.70