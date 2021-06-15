From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is losing bullish strength but still far from bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above all of its moving averages, which head firmly higher. Technical indicators retreat from near overbought readings, with limited downward strength. The pair could correct further lower once below 109.80, the immediate support level. June high at 110.32 is the level to surpass to recover the bullish momentum.

In the meantime, US Treasury yields retreated just modestly from the peaks reached on Monday. Earlier in the day, Japan published the April Tertiary Industry Index, which printed at -0.7% MoM, down from the previous 1.1%. Investors are now waiting for US May Retail Sales, expected to have contracted by 0.8% in the month.

The USD/JPY pair holds on to its recent gains, consolidating above the 110.00 level. The greenback advances unevenly across the FX board, as investors remain optimistic but cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. European indexes kick-started the day with gains, but trading turned choppy, leaving US futures neutral at the time being.

