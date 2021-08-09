USD/JPY Current price: 110.29
- USD/JPY seesawed between gains and losses alongside US government bond yields.
- The Japanese July Eco Watchers Survey about Outlook is foreseen at 50.2.
- USD/JPY has room to extend its gains once above 110.35.
The USD/JPY pair consolidated its latest gains, ending Monday pretty much unchanged in the 110.20 price zone. The pair fell to an intraday low of 110.02 as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note eased to a1.268%, later recovering to 1.324%, to finish the day around this last. Meanwhile, European and American stocks were mixed but held around their opening levels.
Japan will start its macroeconomic week on Tuesday by releasing The June Trade Balance and the July Eco Watchers Survey. The latter is expected to show a contraction in the Outlook, from the previous 52.4 to 50.2, while the assessment of the current situation is foreseen at 60.1 from 47.6 in June.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it is still hovering around a flat 200 SMA. The 20 SMA has crossed above the 100 SMA, both below the current level, while technical indicators stabilized within positive levels. Overall, the risk is poised to the upside, although the pair needs to accelerate through 110.35, last week´s high and the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.10
Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.25
