USD/JPY Current Price: 108.90

Trump and Xi Jinping may delay their meeting to December.

Japan’s services output unexpectedly contracted in October.

USD/JPY with limited bearish potential as long as above 108.60.

The USD/JPY pair has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-China trade news, as, according to a senior Trump administration official, the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December. The same official said that it’s possible that the trade agreement would not be reached, “but a deal is more likely than not.” The news sent Wall Street lower and safe-havens up, although gains were modest. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note retreated to 1.81%, marginally lower for the day.

In the data front, Japan released the Jibun Bank Services PMI for October, which was worse than anticipated, as the index came in at 49.7 vs the previous 52.8, and well below the 50.3 expected. This Thursday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 109.00 level but firmly above a critical Fibonacci support at 108.65, the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. Also, and in the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above all of its moving averages, with the 100 SMA directionless converging with the mentioned Fibonacci level and the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above it. Technical indicators have continued easing from overbought reading, holding within positive levels and losing their bearish strength, suggesting limited selling interest.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00