USD/JPY Current Price: 108.90
- Trump and Xi Jinping may delay their meeting to December.
- Japan’s services output unexpectedly contracted in October.
- USD/JPY with limited bearish potential as long as above 108.60.
The USD/JPY pair has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-China trade news, as, according to a senior Trump administration official, the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December. The same official said that it’s possible that the trade agreement would not be reached, “but a deal is more likely than not.” The news sent Wall Street lower and safe-havens up, although gains were modest. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note retreated to 1.81%, marginally lower for the day.
In the data front, Japan released the Jibun Bank Services PMI for October, which was worse than anticipated, as the index came in at 49.7 vs the previous 52.8, and well below the 50.3 expected. This Thursday, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 109.00 level but firmly above a critical Fibonacci support at 108.65, the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. Also, and in the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above all of its moving averages, with the 100 SMA directionless converging with the mentioned Fibonacci level and the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above it. Technical indicators have continued easing from overbought reading, holding within positive levels and losing their bearish strength, suggesting limited selling interest.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD benefits from second-tier data, eyes on Aussie trade numbers, “Phase One” news
Following an upbeat print of second-tier Aussie data, AUD/USD stops the previous declines and bounces back towards 0.6885 by the press time of early Asian morning on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
GBP/USD: Bearish potential increasing
The GBP/USD pair has settled in the 1.2840/50 price zone, having spent the this Wednesday at the lower end of its weekly range, directionless. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, and in the political front, little changed.
Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news
It was reported that the meeting of President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi has been delayed until December, according to Reuters reports. Gold has been pushed higher following the news and now the resistance level to watch for is at $ 1496.80.