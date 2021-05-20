USD/JPY Current price: 108.97

Japanese data failed to impress as the economic recovery is still sluggish.

Stocks and yields stabilized after the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.

USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish, next direction depends on US Treasury yields.

Financial markets stabilized after the FOMC Minutes’ frenzy, with the risk-off sentiment receding. Stocks are mixed in Europe, while government bond yields hover around their Wednesday’s closing levels. In this scenario, the USD/JPY pair consolidates just below the 109.00 threshold.

Data wise, Japan published the April Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥255.3 billion, although the adjusted figure contracted to ¥65.2 billion, despite exports soared 38%, while imports were up 12.8%. March Machinery Orders declined 2% YoY, beating expectations. The US will publish today the May Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 14.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing below all of its moving averages, which remain confined to a tight range, slowly turning lower. Technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, lacking directional strength but skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.80

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.80 110.10