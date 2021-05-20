USD/JPY Current price: 108.97
- Japanese data failed to impress as the economic recovery is still sluggish.
- Stocks and yields stabilized after the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish, next direction depends on US Treasury yields.
Financial markets stabilized after the FOMC Minutes’ frenzy, with the risk-off sentiment receding. Stocks are mixed in Europe, while government bond yields hover around their Wednesday’s closing levels. In this scenario, the USD/JPY pair consolidates just below the 109.00 threshold.
Data wise, Japan published the April Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥255.3 billion, although the adjusted figure contracted to ¥65.2 billion, despite exports soared 38%, while imports were up 12.8%. March Machinery Orders declined 2% YoY, beating expectations. The US will publish today the May Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 14.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing below all of its moving averages, which remain confined to a tight range, slowly turning lower. Technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, lacking directional strength but skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.80
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.80 110.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces to 1.22 ahead of jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening speculation
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy