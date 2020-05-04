USD/JPY Current Price: 106.71

Japanese markets to remain closed amid the celebration of Children’s day.

US Treasury yields held ground despite the risk-averse environment.

USD/JPY could accelerate south on a break below 106.35, the immediate support level.

The Japanese yen appreciated at the weekly opening amid the risk-off mood, taking a slight advantage against its US rival. The pair fell to 106.64, trading a handful of pips above this last as the new day starts. Japan has been on holidays on Monday, and local markets will also remain closed this Tuesday, as the country celebrates Children’s Day.

US Treasury yields remained flat throughout this Monday, amid tensions between the US and China. Equities, on the other hand, posted sharp losses in Asia and Europe, although US indexes bounced from daily lows, with the Nasdaq managing to post some modest intraday gains.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it spent the day hovering around a flat 20 SMA, while below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is flat, hovering around its midline, while the RSI heads marginally lower at around 46, skewing the risk to the downside. Further slides are to be expected on a break below 106.35, last week’s low and the immediate support level.

Support levels: 106.35 106.00 105.65

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70