USD/JPY Current Price: 109.51
- Tokyo November inflation and October Industrial Production coming up next.
- Trade tensions capped the pair’s advance, although sentiment remained stable.
- USD/JPY still poised to extend its advance toward the 110.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair is finishing the day unchanged around 109.50. The Japanese yen got a modest boost from risk sentiment, with the pair down to 109.37, on news that US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, supporting the protest movement and angering Beijing. Trade talks continue, although speculative interest adopted a cautious stance.
Data coming from Japan missed the market’s expectations as Retail Trade fell by 14.4% in October, much worse than the 0.0% expected. When compared to a year earlier, Retail Trade was down by 7.1%. Large Retailers’ Sales were also sharply lower, down by 8.2% in the same month. The country will release November Tokyo inflation during the upcoming session, alongside unemployment data and October Industrial Production. Later in the day, it will add to the list November Consumer Confidence and Housing data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish, holding on to its recent gains near a fresh 6-month high. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is still developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing firmly above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near weekly highs, although now flat, reflecting the lack of trading interest.
Support levels: 109.30 109.05 108.80
Resistance levels: 109.60 109.90 110.10
