USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Current price: 108.86
- Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode.
- US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December.
- USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.
The run to safety eased but didn’t end, with the markets still in risk-off mode. Speculative interest is still concerned about the coronavirus outbreak while turning cautious ahead multiple first-tier events, which include the US Federal Reserve meeting this Wednesday. Stocks are mixed, with Asian and European indexes hovering around their opening levels, although government debt yields continue to decline. Ahead of the US opening, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stands at 1.59%, its lowest since last October.
The macroeconomic calendar remained light in the Asian session, as Japan published the December Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 2.1% YoY, matching the market’s forecast. The US session will bring US Durable Goods Orders for December, foreseen up by 0.5% following -2.1% in the previous month. The core reading Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft is seen flat after a 0.1% advance in November. Later in the day, the country will publish the CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 128.2 from 126.5 in December.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is in a consolidative phase, but bearish, with sellers aligned in the 109.10 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is seesawing around the 50% retracement of its January rally, with the 61.8% retracement providing support at 108.65. In the mentioned chart, the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south after crossing below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads south, while the RSI consolidates around 31, in line with additional declines ahead.
Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75
