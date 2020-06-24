USD/JPY Current price: 106.49

Sentiment turned sour on new US tariffs, surging coronavirus cases.

Japanese data generally weaker than anticipated, Leading Economic Index revised to 77.7.

USD/JPY holding around Tuesday’s close, risk-aversion favors another leg lower.

The USD/JPY pair hovers around 106.50, little changed daily basis after falling on Tuesday. The positive market mood that led the way throughout yesterday began fading ahead of Wall Street’s close, despite there was no particular catalyst behind the movement. However, the number of new coronavirus cases in the US keeps rising at an alarming pace, and may well be behind the dismal sentiment. Asian and European equities are in the red, with safe-haven assets taking advantage of it. Also, news that the US is considering tariffs of $3.1B of UK and EU goods weighed on the mood.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was far from encouraging, as the May Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.8% YoY, below the 1.1% expected, while the April Coincident Index was downwardly revised to 80.1 from 81.5. The Leading Economic Index for the same month, however, was revised to 77.7 from 76.2. The figures had no influence on the pair.

The US has a quiet session ahead, as it will publish its weekly MBA Mortgages Applications weekly report and the April Housing Price Index. During the American afternoon, Fed’s Evans and Fed’s Bullard will offer separate speeches.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish according to technical readings in the 4-hour chart, as it continues to develop below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads firmly lower around 106.80, while the 100 SMA slowly grinds lower above the 200 SMA, both over 100 pips above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain flat within negative levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 106.25 105.90 105.50

Resistance levels: 106.60 107.00 107.35