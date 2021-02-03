USD/JPY Current price: 105.06

The Japan Jibun Services PMI contracted to 46.1 in January from 47.7 in December.

US ADP survey expected to show that the private sector added 49K jobs in January.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate gains near this year high, risk skewed to the upside.

The USD/JPY pair holds on to this year gains, trading above the 105.00 level and finding buyers around 104.90. Vaccine hopes and progress in US stimulus talks maintain the mood upbeat, with global indexes trading in the green and US Treasury yields ticking higher. In general, the American dollar retains its latest strength, consolidating Tuesday’s gains.

data coming from Europe showed that services output also remained in contraction territory in the same month, a consequence of the latest lockdowns.

The US will release the ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, seen at 49K in January, and the official ISM Services PMI, expected at 56.8 from 57.7 in December. Markit will release the final reading of its Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 57.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is losing bullish momentum, but there are no signs of a bearish movement ahead in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators consolidate well into positive levels. Another leg higher could be expected on a break above 105.20, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 104.85 104.40 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.20 105.65 106.00