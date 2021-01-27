USD/JPY Current price: 104.19
- The Japanese November Leading Economic Index resulted in 96.4, below the expected 96.6.
- Demand for the greenback offset the terrible performance of US indexes.
- USD/JPY is challenging a long-term descendant trend line, nearing the monthly high.
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 104.17 at the beginning of the day, meeting sellers around a daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020. Demand for the greenback on risk-aversion boosted the pair, which held on to gains above the 104.00 level as Wall Street found they way up following a sell-off at the opening, trimming part of their intraday losses, although it fell to fresh lows with a dovish Fed. US Treasury yields, however, fell on dismal US data,
Japan published the final version of its November Leading Economic Index, which resulted in 96.4, below the expected 96.6. The Coincident Index for the same month resulted at 89, contracting from 89.4. Early Thursday, the country will publish December Retail Trade and Large Retailers Sales for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has surpassed the mentioned high within the US Federal Reserve announcement, holding on to gains as the day came to an end. The pair is defying the long-term descendant trend line coming from March 2020, which it hasn’t cleared yet. Bulls will likely take over on a break above 104.39, this month’s high. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart offers a bullish stance, as the pair accelerated north above all of its moving averages, as technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes well into positive levels.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.25
Resistance levels: 104.40 104.80 105.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks around 1.2100 as focus shifts to US Q4 GDP
EUR/USD keeps bounce off eight-day low but struggles to hold 1.2100. The currency major dropped to the lowest since January 18 the previous day. European Consumer Confidence, German inflation and US Jobless Claims can also entertain traders.
XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen a very muted initial reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision and continue to trade just under the $1850 mark, with the price action still for now capped by the precious metal’s 200-day moving average, which sits at $1847.79.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.