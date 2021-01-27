USD/JPY Current price: 104.19

The Japanese November Leading Economic Index resulted in 96.4, below the expected 96.6.

Demand for the greenback offset the terrible performance of US indexes.

USD/JPY is challenging a long-term descendant trend line, nearing the monthly high.

The USD/JPY pair jumped to 104.17 at the beginning of the day, meeting sellers around a daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020. Demand for the greenback on risk-aversion boosted the pair, which held on to gains above the 104.00 level as Wall Street found they way up following a sell-off at the opening, trimming part of their intraday losses, although it fell to fresh lows with a dovish Fed. US Treasury yields, however, fell on dismal US data,

Japan published the final version of its November Leading Economic Index, which resulted in 96.4, below the expected 96.6. The Coincident Index for the same month resulted at 89, contracting from 89.4. Early Thursday, the country will publish December Retail Trade and Large Retailers Sales for the same month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has surpassed the mentioned high within the US Federal Reserve announcement, holding on to gains as the day came to an end. The pair is defying the long-term descendant trend line coming from March 2020, which it hasn’t cleared yet. Bulls will likely take over on a break above 104.39, this month’s high. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart offers a bullish stance, as the pair accelerated north above all of its moving averages, as technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes well into positive levels.

Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.25

Resistance levels: 104.40 104.80 105.10