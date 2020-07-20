USD/JPY Current Price: 107.31
- Speculative interest is cautious on coronavirus headlines and ahead of earnings reports.
- Japan core National CPI ex-fresh food foreseen at -0.1% YoY in June.
- USD/JPY keeps trading within familiar levels without signs of directional strength.
The USD/JPY pair advanced within range in this first trading day of the week, peaking at 107.54 to finally settle around 107.30. Equities traded mixed, unable to find a clear direction, as investors were keeping an eye on coronavirus developments, but also stayed cautious ahead of big companies reporting earnings this week. Modest Wall Street gains are keeping the pair afloat at the end of the day.
Japan published the June Trade Balance Total, which improved from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B, missing the market’s expectation of ¥-35.8 B. Exports in the same period plunged 26.2% while imports were down by 14.4%. Also, the BOJ published the Minutes of its latest meeting. Policymakers have taken a cautious approach to adding more stimulus amid deflation risk, but as it happens worldwide, they showed concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy. Early Tuesday, Japan will publish June National CPI data, with the core reading foreseen at -0.1% YoY from -0.2% previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair continues to trade neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators hold above their midlines, but without clear directional strength. Bulls may become more courageous on a break above the mentioned daily high, while a short-term slide is expected on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher above 0.7000
Broad dollar’s weakness helped AUD/USD advance above 0.7000 in a slow start to the week. Earnings reports and coronavirus-related headlines to lead the way this week.
EUR/USD settles near the critical 1.1460 price zone
Hopes for an EU agreement on a recovery fund kept the shared currency underpinned throughout the day. EUR/USD trading at its highest since last March.
Gold marks a conspicuous high invigorating much market scrutiny
Gold reaches a fresh cycle-high for which means profit-taking risks are abundant. The bears will need to see a convincing retest and rejection below the new support structure to seriously engage.
Stablecoins overtake bitcoin with the highest transfer value in the crypto market
Bitcoin lost about a percent in a week, and at the beginning of the new working week, the coin is trading around $9,200. The leading stock indices have also remained in a sideways price trend over the past week.
Forex Today: Markets torn between coronavirus surge and cure hopes, EU nears a deal, gold holding up
The market mood is mixed as a new week begins as coronavirus cases continue rising in the US while hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine remain high. Hopes for a breakthrough in the EU Summit are keeping the euro bid.