USD/JPY Current Price: 107.31

Speculative interest is cautious on coronavirus headlines and ahead of earnings reports.

Japan core National CPI ex-fresh food foreseen at -0.1% YoY in June.

USD/JPY keeps trading within familiar levels without signs of directional strength.

The USD/JPY pair advanced within range in this first trading day of the week, peaking at 107.54 to finally settle around 107.30. Equities traded mixed, unable to find a clear direction, as investors were keeping an eye on coronavirus developments, but also stayed cautious ahead of big companies reporting earnings this week. Modest Wall Street gains are keeping the pair afloat at the end of the day.

Japan published the June Trade Balance Total, which improved from ¥-833.4 B in May to ¥-268.8 B, missing the market’s expectation of ¥-35.8 B. Exports in the same period plunged 26.2% while imports were down by 14.4%. Also, the BOJ published the Minutes of its latest meeting. Policymakers have taken a cautious approach to adding more stimulus amid deflation risk, but as it happens worldwide, they showed concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic on the economy. Early Tuesday, Japan will publish June National CPI data, with the core reading foreseen at -0.1% YoY from -0.2% previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair continues to trade neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is between directionless moving averages, while technical indicators hold above their midlines, but without clear directional strength. Bulls may become more courageous on a break above the mentioned daily high, while a short-term slide is expected on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.25