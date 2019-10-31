USD/JPY Current price: 108.29
- Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming.
- US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen.
- USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to fresh over one-week lows in the 108.20 price zone, currently under pressure amid resurgent risk-off. The pair came under pressure following the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday, despite the central bank’s head, Jerome Powell, was as usual optimistic about the economy, while hinted a pause in rate cuts. Nevertheless, his comment about the possibility of a future rate hike disappointed, weighing on the American dollar.
Risk-off takes over
At the beginning of the European session, headlines indicating that China is said to doubt it could achieve a long-term trade deal with Trump spurred risk-off. High yielding assets collapsed in favour of safe-havens, with the Japanese currency and Gold rallying the most, and the greenback appreciating particularly against commodity-linked currencies.
The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, keeping the monetary policy unchanged, as expected, hinting it may steepen easing in the future. Data were generally encouraging, as September Industrial Production rose by 1.1% YoY against an expected decline of 4.1%. Housing Starts in the same month declined by 4.9%, less than anticipated, while October Consumer Confidence ticked higher to 36.2.
The US will release September Spending and Income data, which includes core PCE inflation, alongside weekly unemployment claims.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is firmly bearish in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, as it has fallen below its 100 SMA, for the first time in over two weeks. Also, technical indicators head sharply lower, despite having entered oversold territory. The pair has now room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level, an immediate support level, with a steeper decline expected once below it. The negative tone will ease if the pair recovers above 108.50.
Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.30
Resistance levels: 108.50 108.80 109.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.