USD/JPY Current price: 108.29

Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming.

US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen.

USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.

The USD/JPY pair has fallen to fresh over one-week lows in the 108.20 price zone, currently under pressure amid resurgent risk-off. The pair came under pressure following the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday, despite the central bank’s head, Jerome Powell, was as usual optimistic about the economy, while hinted a pause in rate cuts. Nevertheless, his comment about the possibility of a future rate hike disappointed, weighing on the American dollar.

Risk-off takes over

At the beginning of the European session, headlines indicating that China is said to doubt it could achieve a long-term trade deal with Trump spurred risk-off. High yielding assets collapsed in favour of safe-havens, with the Japanese currency and Gold rallying the most, and the greenback appreciating particularly against commodity-linked currencies.

The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, keeping the monetary policy unchanged, as expected, hinting it may steepen easing in the future. Data were generally encouraging, as September Industrial Production rose by 1.1% YoY against an expected decline of 4.1%. Housing Starts in the same month declined by 4.9%, less than anticipated, while October Consumer Confidence ticked higher to 36.2.

The US will release September Spending and Income data, which includes core PCE inflation, alongside weekly unemployment claims.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is firmly bearish in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, as it has fallen below its 100 SMA, for the first time in over two weeks. Also, technical indicators head sharply lower, despite having entered oversold territory. The pair has now room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level, an immediate support level, with a steeper decline expected once below it. The negative tone will ease if the pair recovers above 108.50.

Support levels: 108.00 107.65 107.30

Resistance levels: 108.50 108.80 109.10