USD/JPY forecast: Charts increasingly looking bullish
Resistance: 111.57 (4-hr 200-MA), 111.88 (100-DMA), 112.13 (May 24 high), 112.20 (Mar 31 high)
Support: 111.02 (50-DMA), 110.52 (200-DMA), 110.34 (5-DMA), 110.00 (zero levels)
Weekly chart - higher bottom, bullish follow through
- Last week’s long legged Doji candle and a bullish follow through this week (potential bullish outside week candle) coupled with higher bottom formation (108.13 - April low & 108.80 - Weekly low) indicates the momentum may have shifted in favor of the bulls.
- The spot looks set to test resistance at 112.00 (zero levels) and 112.13 over the next couple of days.
- Interestingly, the spot has left a higher bottom formation at the weekly 5-MA, which is now sloping upwards.
- On the downside, only a daily close below 110.00 would revive the bearish view.
Note: The Yen demand may spike if BOJ’s Kuroda talks about the QE exit strategy.
