USD/JPY Current price: 109.14

US Treasury yields holding near one-year highs provide support to USD/JPY.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is due to speak at a Fintech summit in Tokyo.

USD/JPY maintains its bullish potential, consolidating near a fresh 2021 high.

The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance on Monday, reaching a fresh 2021 high of 109.36 and finishing the day around the 109.10 level. The pair advanced alongside US Treasury yields, as that on the 10-year note peaked for the day at 1.639%, a fresh one-year high, to later stabilize around 1.60%.

Japan macroeconomic figures were mixed, as January Machinery Orders were down 4.5% MoM and up 1.5% YoY, beating expectations. However, the January Tertiary Industry Index resulted in -1.7% MoM, missing the market’s expectations. On Tuesday, Japan will publish January Industrial Production, foreseen at -5.3% YoY and Capacity Utilization, expected at 4.2%, both as previously estimated. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is due to speak at a Fintech summit in Tokyo.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has spent the day consolidating around the current level, partially losing its bullish potential but with the risk still skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains above its 20 SMA, which slowly turns higher. Technical indicators ease but remain well above their midlines. Renewed buying interest that pushes the price beyond 109.30 will likely result in an approach to the 110.00 threshold.

Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00